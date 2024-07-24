No issue with BRS leaders visiting KLIS: Irrigation minister Uttam Reddy

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said the National Dam Safety Authority was considering all possibilities to make the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) usable. He said that the state government doesn’t have any problem with BRS leaders visiting KLIS.

The minister was speaking to the reporters during the informal conversation.

Ridiculing the campaign on KLIS run by the BRS, Uttam said the waters being shown in the videos are floodwaters. He said the gates were open at Medigadda barrage and the water was being released downstream.

Responding to a question on the issuance of new ration cards, the irrigation minister said they will form a Cabinet subcommittee in the ongoing session to issue guidelines for providing new food security cards. He recounted the government’s plans for delinking ration cards with welfare schemes.

Incidentally, Uttam also appreciated Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka for successfully implementing the agricultural loan waiver scheme.