Telangana BJP president hails ‘highly balanced’ budget, says it will benefit all sections of society

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Coal & Mines G Kishan Reddy described the Union Budget as a highly balanced one that is aimed at building an Atmanirbhar Bharat. With emphatic measures to boost domestic production and tax savings for the middle and upper middle class, the Budget gives a fillip to growth, he said.
“It’s a socially inclusive Budget which will benefit all sections from street vendors to farmers to industrialists,” he said.
Kishan, who is also the president of Telangana BJP, further said: “The Budget focussed entirely on empowering the poor, leveraging the power of youth, transforming the productive capabilities of farmers, empowering the resilience and strength of women and honouring our tax payers.”
He said that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced Rs 10 lakh crore allocation for addressing housing needs of one crore urban poor and middle class families. “Four crore youth will be empowered through focused employment packages and Rs 1.5 lakh crore has been allocated for agriculture and allied sectors,” he said.
Budget reflects Modi’s vision, says Bandi
Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay said the Union Budget reflects the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said that the Budget allocated huge funds for the creation of infrastructure and basic amenities. It accorded top priority for education, he added.
On the BRS and Congress leaders criticising the Budget, claiming that no major allocations were made for Telangana, Sanjay said that priority was given to Telangana in the Budget. “Is it possible to provide governance in Telangana without getting funds from the Centre? Is is possible to develop Telangana without any support from the Union government? The Centre is committed to developing the state. The Centre sanctioned funds to backward districts in Telangana as it did for the rest of the country,” Sanjay said.
He also said that the BJP will soon explain to the people ministry-wise Budget allocations made to Telangana.