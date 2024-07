HYDERABAD: Strongly condemning the short shrift given to the state in the Union Budget, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said that the Centre has banned the word “Telangana” from the annual financial statement. He said that the state government will pass a resolution in the Assembly to convey its disappointment to the prime minister.

Describing the Centre’s approach to Telangana “discriminatory”, Revanth said that he will take steps to convene a meeting of CMs from south India. He said that he has already informed the CMs of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and invited his counterparts from AP, Kerala and Puducherry to join them.

“Modi and BJP think that southern states are just voting machines to get them seats,” he said.

“This discrimination will not be tolerated. If this discrimination continues for long, it will lead to another movement, I am cautioning the Centre,” the chief minister said.

Revanth said that through the Budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the BJP-led Union government has proved its slogan “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” to be bogus.

“The prime minister appears to believe that Telangana is not part of Viksit Bharat,” the chief minister fumed.

Terming the NDA as ‘Naidu-Nitish Dependent Alliance’ for allocating special funds only to Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, he said that the Union Budget was not a ‘Viksit Bharat Budget’ but “Kursi Bachao Budget”.

“This is nothing but quid-pro-quo, as the PM prioritised protecting his chair,” the chief minister said, asking Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu to table an appropriate resolution in the state Legislature.