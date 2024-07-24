Telangana Dy CM Bhatti to present education plan in Assembly budget session for modern schools

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will present a plan in the Budget session on Thursday to establish residential and semi-residential schools with high standards and modern infrastructure in every mandal by releasing huge funds.

He said that the state government aimed to bring reforms in school education with this move.

Vikramarka told the media that he and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy were designing a comprehensive educational plan for the state.

The deputy chief minister also promised that top-class educational institutions on par with the top-notch international schools will be established in the state. The government will provide breakfast and lunch at semi-residential schools, Vikramarka said.

“We are planning to construct two or three schools in every mandal with an outlay of Rs 80 to Rs 100 crore for each building,” he said, claiming that the district collectors and MLAs were instructed to identify suitable lands.

He added that the government will provide free transportation to semi-residential school students.