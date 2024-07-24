Telangana HC issues notice over amendments to land regulation orders

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti, on Tuesday, issued notices to government officials and private respondents in a PIL challenging recent amendments to land regularisation orders, asking them to respond within four weeks.

The PIL, filed by Gadeela Raghuveer Reddy, questions the amendments to GO Ms No. 59 dated December 31, 2014, made by the state government through GO Ms No. 22 dated March 1, 2023, and GO Ms No. 56 dated May 23, 2023. These amendments facilitated the regularisation of encroached government lands.Under the amended GOs, 1,161 sq.yd of land was regularised in favour of K Venkateshwar Rao, son of current adviser to Telangana government K Keshava Rao, and 425 sq.yd to his daughter and Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi. The regularisation was processed at nominal rates of Rs 2,500 and Rs 350 per sq.yd, respectively, instead of the market rate of Rs 60,300 per sq.yd. The lands in question, located in NBT Nagar, Road No 12, Banjara Hills, are currently valued at over Rs 9 crore.

Petitioner’s counsel argued that these lands were regularised by bypassing procedural guidelines outlined in GO Ms No. 59, which requires applicants to approach the tahsildar concerned through Mee Seva centres and pay 25% of the basic land value via demand draft in favour of the government. Instead, Venkateshwar Rao and Vijayalaxmi allegedly made direct representations to the Minister for Finance and the chairman of the Cabinet subcommittee on land regularisation, resulting in a substantial loss to the state exchequer.

The notices, sent to the Principal Secretaries of Revenue (Land Administration) and MAUD CCLA, Shaikpet tahsildar and private respondents asked them to furnish responses within four weeks.