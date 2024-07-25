Congress, BRS members spar over TGSRTC issues in Telangana Assembly

HYDERABAD: Heated exchanges took place between the ruling Congress and the Opposition BRS in the Telangana Assembly on Wednesday on issues related to the State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC).

The BRS members made attempts in vain to stall question hour by rushing to the podium. Then Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy made it clear that the state government was committed to the welfare of the TGSRTC and its employees.

Trouble started when BRS MLA T Harish Rao wanted a specific date for the merger of RTC employees into government service.

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, who got annoyed with Harish insisting on his demand, tried to turn the tables against the BRS for weakening and destroying RTC when it was in power. He demanded that the BRS leaders apologise to the RTC employees for remaining callous to their suffering during their 50-day strike.

He alleged that the then BRS government, by appointing a retired senior official as the managing director of the TGSRTC, made the corporation weak and ineffective. “The BRS leaders have no right to talk about RTC now,” he said.

Not satisfied with the minister’s reply, the BRS MLAs rushed to the podium, demanding that Harish Rao be allowed to speak. Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar told the members that during question hour, no discussion would be allowed. When the Speaker allowed CPI MLA K Sambasiva Rao to speak on the issue, BRS MLAs raised objection, contending that he was not among the members who raised the question.

Intervening in the issue, Revanth Reddy asked Harish Rao as to what was wrong if the CPI MLA spoke on the issue. He said that once a question is allowed, it becomes the property of the House and any member can speak on it.

Stating that Harish Rao served as a minister thrice since 2004, the chief minister said that it was not appropriate for him to point fingers at the Speaker for allowing the CPI MLA to speak.

He said that it was the BRS that abolished the RTC unions when Harish Rao was their honorary president.