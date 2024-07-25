Government took steps to ensure safety of students: Telangana transport minister

HYDERABAD: The state government has initiated measures to ensure safety of students travelling in school and college buses, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar informed the House on Wednesday. Responding to a question raised by Congress members Makhan Singh, A Srinivas and others during the question hour, the minister said that the RTA was adhering to the Union and state government regulations, and phasing out old buses that have been in operation for more than 15 years.

The RTA authorities have so far issued fitness certificates to around 24,000 school and college buses, he informed the House. He also said that the state government will partner with the UNICEF to introduce educational programmes on traffic rules for school students.