Modi government has given much to Telangana: BJP state president Kishan

HYDERABAD: Alleging that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was emulating BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao when it comes to criticising the Centre, BJP state president G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday found fault with the state government for moving a resolution against the Union Budget.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Kishan disputed Revanth’s statement that he visited Delhi several times for the sake of Telangana. “Revanth met Congress leaders more frequently than Union ministers,” he said.

Reacting to Revanth’s statement that he would go on a fast unto death at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi if KCR joins him, Kishan said that it would be a decision that only KCR and Revanth should make.

Reacting to Revanth’s decision to boycott the July 27 Niti Aayog meeting, the Union minister said that he was leaving it to the wisdom of the chief minister. “Leaders of both the Congress and the BRS cannot hide their failures and inefficiencies by blaming the BJP or the Union government,” Kishan said.

He accused both the BRS and Congress of trying to blame the Centre for their failure to implement their promises by saying that it did not release any funds to the state in the last 10 years.

“The fact is that the Centre gave Rs 2 lakh crore as devolution of taxes to the state. The Centre gave Rs 10 lakh crore for the development of the state in the last 10 years. The Centre gave Rs 7,000 crore GST compensation,” Kishan said.

He added that the Centre gave Rs 2,500 crore under a special package for the development of backward areas, Rs 1.10 lakh crore for the development of national highways and Rs 31,000 crore for railway projects.