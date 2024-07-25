Modi government has given much to Telangana: BJP state president Kishan

HYDERABAD: Alleging that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was emulating BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao when it comes to criticising the Centre, BJP state president G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday found fault with the state government for moving a resolution against the Union Budget.
Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Kishan disputed Revanth’s statement that he visited Delhi several times for the sake of Telangana. “Revanth met Congress leaders more frequently than Union ministers,” he said.
Reacting to Revanth’s statement that he would go on a fast unto death at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi if KCR joins him, Kishan said that it would be a decision that only KCR and Revanth should make.
Reacting to Revanth’s decision to boycott the July 27 Niti Aayog meeting, the Union minister said that he was leaving it to the wisdom of the chief minister. “Leaders of both the Congress and the BRS cannot hide their failures and inefficiencies by blaming the BJP or the Union government,” Kishan said.
He accused both the BRS and Congress of trying to blame the Centre for their failure to implement their promises by saying that it did not release any funds to the state in the last 10 years.
“The fact is that the Centre gave Rs 2 lakh crore as devolution of taxes to the state. The Centre gave Rs 10 lakh crore for the development of the state in the last 10 years. The Centre gave Rs 7,000 crore GST compensation,” Kishan said.
He added that the Centre gave Rs 2,500 crore under a special package for the development of backward areas, Rs 1.10 lakh crore for the development of national highways and Rs 31,000 crore for railway projects.
Work for sabka vikaas: TG BJP chief to CM, KCR
“The Centre also provided Rs 1,248 crore for 11 irrigation projects in the state,” the Union minister said, adding that the Centre gave Rs 10,998 crore for NTPC thermal power plant in Ramagundam.
He also gave details of funds released by the Centre for health, education, defence and other sectors in the state and said that the NDA government would be presenting Budgets for the next five years and would allocate more funds for Telangana.
The Union Minister said that the BJP was committed to the development of Telangana and the Union government would not work to please Revanth or KCR. “The Centre would work for the welfare of the people of Telangana,” he said.
Recalling that KCR started Gajwel Development Authority and Revanth the Kodangal Development Authority, Kishan advised them to work with the aim of “sabka saath, sabka vikaas”.
“As the BJP got 35% votes in the recent Lok Sabha elections, the BRS and Congress are conspiring against the saffron party,” he alleged.