No plans to privatise Telangana's Singareni Collieries: Union Minister Kishan

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday reiterated that the Union government has no plans to privatise Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

Replying to a issue raised by Congress MP G Vamshi Krishna during question hour in Lok Sabha, the Union minister noted that the Telangana government owns 51 per cent stake in the company and 100 per cent of the administration falls under its jurisdiction.

“We are not privatising any coal mines in the country. Even Coal India gets coal blocks through auction. Singareni can also participate in the auction and secure the blocks. We will support the Singareni employees. Modi government is with Singareni,” he said while stating that the Union government was committed to developing SCCL.

The Union minister said that after the BJP formed the government in Odisha, measures have been initiated to start mining operations in Naini Coal block, which had been allotted to Singareni long ago.