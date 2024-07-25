Telangana BJP opposes Assembly resolution, points to absence of SCS for Andhra

HYDERABAD: Stating that Telangana would become a desert if special category status is sanctioned to Andhra Pradesh, BJP legislative party leader A Maheshwar Reddy on Wednesday said that the Union government has allocated Rs 15,000 crore to the sibling state but not given it SCS.

Speaking during a discussion on the Union Budget, he opposed the resolution adopted by the Assembly, expressing its protest over the Centre’s “neglect” of the state in the 2024–25 Union Budget and said that “instead of anointing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with milk, the state government is criticising the Centre”.

Stating that such a resolution will give an impression that the state government was narrow-minded, he demanded that the government withdraw the resolution.

“The Congress made many promises under its six guarantees, and it is falsely accusing the Centre as it cannot honour the promises made to the people,” he said.

Maheshwar Reddy said that the Centre sanctioned Rs 25,000 crore for various projects in the state. He added that the Centre recently released Rs 3,500 crore under AMRUT scheme.