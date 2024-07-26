Telangana boosts revenue with increased focus on stamps, excise, non-tax sources

HYDERABAD: With welfare and implementation of six guarantees being its focal points, the state government mainly focused on Stamps & Registration department, Excise and non-tax revenue to generate additional revenue.

The income from Stamps & Registration is Rs 14,295.56 crore as per 2023-24 revised estimates. The income estimated from Stamps & Registration in 2024-25 is Rs 18,228.82 crore. The income from state excise is estimated to be Rs 25,617.53 crore as against 2023-24 AE of Rs 20,298.55 crore. Though the non-tax revenue is Rs 23,819.50 crore in 2023-24, it is estimated to be Rs 35.208.44 crore. However, the sale of government lands contributes most of the non-tax revenue.

“Efforts are being made to improve the non-tax revenue of the state. One of the major sources of non-tax revenues is royalty and seigniorage fees from mines and minerals. A number of reforms have been introduced in the mines and mineral sectors to rationalise auction of mines and plug loopholes in sand mining. The possibilities of rationalising other non-tax revenues of the state are also being explored. These policies have resulted in improving the non-tax revenues of the state. Thus, there are a number of proposals underway to shore up the revenues in the state during 2024-25 and thus make adequate resources available for development and welfare programmes,” the Statement of Fiscal Policy tabled in the Assembly said.