Telangana boosts revenue with increased focus on stamps, excise, non-tax sources

HYDERABAD: With welfare and implementation of six guarantees being its focal points, the state government mainly focused on Stamps & Registration department, Excise and non-tax revenue to generate additional revenue.
The income from Stamps & Registration is Rs 14,295.56 crore as per 2023-24 revised estimates. The income estimated from Stamps & Registration in 2024-25 is Rs 18,228.82 crore. The income from state excise is estimated to be Rs 25,617.53 crore as against 2023-24 AE of Rs 20,298.55 crore. Though the non-tax revenue is Rs 23,819.50 crore in 2023-24, it is estimated to be Rs 35.208.44 crore. However, the sale of government lands contributes most of the non-tax revenue.
“Efforts are being made to improve the non-tax revenue of the state. One of the major sources of non-tax revenues is royalty and seigniorage fees from mines and minerals. A number of reforms have been introduced in the mines and mineral sectors to rationalise auction of mines and plug loopholes in sand mining. The possibilities of rationalising other non-tax revenues of the state are also being explored. These policies have resulted in improving the non-tax revenues of the state. Thus, there are a number of proposals underway to shore up the revenues in the state during 2024-25 and thus make adequate resources available for development and welfare programmes,” the Statement of Fiscal Policy tabled in the Assembly said.
Besides augmenting its revenues, the state government also decided to rationalise its expenditure. The government had completed a thorough review of all ongoing schemes and rationalised them to meet the priorities of the state.
“Apart from terminating some of the schemes, which have outlived their utility, schemes with same objectives have been merged. The scope for further rationalisation is being explored. The government is in the process of reviewing all ongoing schemes and retain only those schemes which are found to be useful to the state,” the Statement of Fiscal Policy said.
Rationalising expenditure
Besides augmenting its revenues, the state government also decided to rationalise its expenditure. The government had completed a thorough review of all ongoing schemes and rationalised them to meet the priorities of the state. “Apart from terminating some of the schemes, which have outlived their utility, schemes with same objectives have been merged. The scope for further rationalisation is being explored. The government is in the process of reviewing all ongoing schemes and retaining only those schemes which are found to be useful to the state,” the Statement of Fiscal Policy said.