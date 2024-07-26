Telangana Budget 2024-25: Congress focuses on health, education, women’s empowerment

HYDERABAD: Describing the Budget Estimates 2024-25 as common-man friendly and pro-poor, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday said that the Congress government has prioritised health, education, agriculture, urban development and skill development in the Budget.

Interacting with the media after presenting the Budget in the Legislative Assembly, he said that the government has presented a realistic Budget. However, he kept the cards close to his chest on how the government would generate Rs 35,208.44 crore non-tax revenues as estimated in the Budget.

When asked if the Budget was truly realistic as being claimed, the deputy CM said that the Budget estimates would have crossed Rs 3.5 lakh crore if they had adopted the same procedure that the previous government had followed.

Responding to allegations being levelled against the government on loans, Vikramarka said that the state government has so far obtained a total of Rs 35,118 crore loans and cleared debts to the tune of Rs 42,892 crore.

Vikramarka also said that they have designed the Budget with a futuristic vision, allocating funds for Hyderabad city. He said that they are laying the foundation for the future goals by allocating funds to the state capital. He asked what would have been the state of Hyderabad if companies like BHEL, BEL, HBL, ECIL, etc., and premier educational institutions like IIT, HCU were not constructed in the city.

Vikramarka also claimed that they have allocated funds to agriculture and allied sectors at an unprecedented level. He also took pride in stating that they are going to bring reforms in the education sector.

Stating that government was committed to uplifting the marginalised communities, he said that they will ensure that the SC/ST development funds would be fully utilised along with the pending funds without any deviation.

The Congress government is committed to women empowerment, Vikramarka said and added that the government would ensure that the Self-Help Groups (SHGs) are provided interest-free loans to the tune of Rs 20,000 crore. “This figure may even increase,” he said.

The deputy CM said that they will strive for women’s development irrespective of caste, class and creed.