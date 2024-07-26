Telangana Budget 2024-25: Congress focuses on health, education, women’s empowerment

HYDERABAD: Describing the Budget Estimates 2024-25 as common-man friendly and pro-poor, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday said that the Congress government has prioritised health, education, agriculture, urban development and skill development in the Budget.
Interacting with the media after presenting the Budget in the Legislative Assembly, he said that the government has presented a realistic Budget. However, he kept the cards close to his chest on how the government would generate Rs 35,208.44 crore non-tax revenues as estimated in the Budget.
When asked if the Budget was truly realistic as being claimed, the deputy CM said that the Budget estimates would have crossed Rs 3.5 lakh crore if they had adopted the same procedure that the previous government had followed.
Responding to allegations being levelled against the government on loans, Vikramarka said that the state government has so far obtained a total of Rs 35,118 crore loans and cleared debts to the tune of Rs 42,892 crore.
Vikramarka also said that they have designed the Budget with a futuristic vision, allocating funds for Hyderabad city. He said that they are laying the foundation for the future goals by allocating funds to the state capital. He asked what would have been the state of Hyderabad if companies like BHEL, BEL, HBL, ECIL, etc., and premier educational institutions like IIT, HCU were not constructed in the city.
Vikramarka also claimed that they have allocated funds to agriculture and allied sectors at an unprecedented level. He also took pride in stating that they are going to bring reforms in the education sector.
Stating that government was committed to uplifting the marginalised communities, he said that they will ensure that the SC/ST development funds would be fully utilised along with the pending funds without any deviation.
The Congress government is committed to women empowerment, Vikramarka said and added that the government would ensure that the Self-Help Groups (SHGs) are provided interest-free loans to the tune of Rs 20,000 crore. “This figure may even increase,” he said.
The deputy CM said that they will strive for women’s development irrespective of caste, class and creed.
Rs 120 crore for Kodangal, none for Gajwel
The government has not allocated a single penny to Gajwel Area Development Authority (GADA), which was created by former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to develop his constituency when he was in power. In lieu of GADA, the government allotted funds to Kodangal Area Development Authority (KADA), which was created by present Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to develop his segment. In 2023-24, the then BRS government allocated Rs 100 crore for GADA. The present Congress government allocated Rs 120 crore for KADA.
Rs 3,836 crore for reviving ‘derailed’ PDS system
The state government has proposed Rs 3,836 crore for the Civil Supplies department in the Budget 2024-25. Out of these funds, the department is poised to provide nutritious food, subsidised rice with an outlay of Rs 1,879 crore. The government has also earmarked Rs 5,06.31 crore for LPG subsidy under the Mahalakshmi Scheme. The government is likely to issue new ration cards in the current financial year. Presenting the Budget, Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the poor people depend on the public distribution system for rice and other staples, and stated that the public distribution system plays a very important role in feeding the poor. “Hence, it has become imperative on us to take remedial measures to restore the derailed PDS system in our state,” he said.
Assembly session till August 2
As per the decision of the Business Advisory Committee of Telangana Legislative Assembly, the House will be in session till August 2. On Thursday, the Assembly was adjourned to meet again on Saturday to have a general discussion on the Annual Financial Statement, and the chief minister will reply to the discussion the same day. The government will move Bills on July 31, August 1 and 2. Meanwhile, the Cabinet is scheduled to meet on August 1 at 4 pm in the Cabinet Hall of Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat. The government is likely to take important decisions during this meeting.