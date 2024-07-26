Telangana budget allocates Rs 21,292 crore for education department

HYDERABAD: The state government proposed a budget of Rs 21,292 crore for the Education department for the financial year 2024-25, an increase 9.3% over the revised estimate of Rs 19,472 crore in 2023-24.

The previous BRS government had proposed a budget estimate of Rs 19,093 crore for the year 2023-24, which the Congress government has surpassed with tangible numbers.

The Budget includes Rs 3,350 crore for higher education and secondary education and the Secretariat department will receive Rs 17,942 crore.

For 2023-24, the revised estimates were ₹2,447 crore for higher education and ₹17,025 crore for secondary education.

In his Budget speech, Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka stated: “As a first step, we have already notified a mega DSC with 11,062 posts to fill up the existing teacher vacancies in schools. Exams for the same started on July 18, 2024 and are still continuing. This will increase the number of teachers in the schools in accordance with the number of students, providing quality education to the poor and middle-class students studying in our government schools.”

Additionally, the government plans to convert ITIs into centres of excellence in collaboration with Tata Technologies Limited. The project will transform 65 government ITIs, introducing six new long-term courses for 5,860 students annually and short-term courses for 31,200 students annually.

“The total cost of this public private partnership project is Rs 2324.2 crore. Of which, Rs 307.95 crore is to be paid by the government. The balance amount will be borne by Tata Technologies Ltd through its CSR programme. We are proposing Rs 300 crore for this project in this budget,” Bhatti added.