HYDERABAD: Presenting his first full Budget, also the first of the Congress government in Telangana, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka made allocations for implementation of assurances given by his party during the Assembly elections.

The finance minister struck a balance between welfare and development, according equal importance to rural and urban areas. Required funds were allocated for implementing the ‘Abhaya Hastham’ — the six guarantees given by the Congress in the run-up to the 2023 elections.

Vikramarka presented a Rs 2,91,159 crore Budget for 2024–25 in the Legislative Assembly while IT Minister D Sridhar Babu did so in the Council.

Revenue expenditure is set at Rs 2,20,945 crore and capital expenditure at Rs 33,487 crore. The estimated revenue surplus is Rs 297.42 crore, with a fiscal deficit of Rs 49,255.41 crore. The government plans to raise Rs 57,112.48 crore in open market borrowings, compared to Rs 49,618 crore in the revised estimates (RE) of 2023-24.

According priority to welfare and agriculture sectors, Vikramarka announced that the state has decided to join the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana from this year, with the state government covering the premium for the crop insurance.

The Budget allocated Rs 72,659 crore to agriculture and allied sectors, and Rs 10,000 crore for the development of Hyderabad. Around Rs 40,000 crore was earmarked for various welfare schemes.