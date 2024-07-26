Telangana government plans local body elections soon

HYDERABAD: The state government has set its sights on conducting elections to local bodies at the earliest. Well-placed sources said that the government plans to issue notification to conduct elections to gram panchayats, panchayat samiti and zilla parishads in August or September.

The reason cited is that the Panchayat Raj institutions are losing out on Centrally-sponsored funds in the absence of elected representatives to these local bodies. Elected local bodies would also be able to derive maximum benefit from the agricultural loan waiver scheme, the sources said.

Although there are demands to hold the elections for Panchayat Raj institutions after the caste census after increasing the existing reservations from 23% to 42%, the government seems determined to go ahead with its plans.

Sources said that the government is of the opinion that even if they implement the reservations in the local body elections, the decision would not stand judicial review in view of the 50% cap on quotas.

Those privy to the developments said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has called a meeting on Friday where he is likely to discuss the pros and cons of holding elections and then make a decision on the dates.

The meeting, convened at such short notice, indicates that Revanth plans to make an announcement regarding the local body elections during the ongoing Budget session, sources said.