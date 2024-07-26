Telangana MAUD department’s Budget sees 40% hike

HYDERABAD: As much as Rs 15,533.21 crore was earmarked for the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department for the year 2024–25, which is about 40.16% more than the previous year’s budgetary allocation of Rs 11,083 crore.

In absolute terms, Rs 4,450.53 crore additional budget provision was made this year compared to the previous year. Against the provision of Rs 11,082.68 crore, the previous year’s allocation was just about 47%.

Rs 1,525 crore for RRR

The Regional Ring Road (RRR) received a boost with the state government earmarking Rs 1,525 crore in the Telangana Budget for 2024-25. The RRR aims to upgrade the northern road from Sangareddy-Toopran-Gajwel-Choutuppal (158.6 km) and the southern side (189 km) from Choutuppal-Shadnagar-Sangareddy to facilitate their declaration as National Highways.

“ORR is like a precious jewel around Hyderabad. It connects various places around Hyderabad, resulting in the rapid growth and development of the city. Such results need to be replicated in other parts of the state, which can be achieved through the construction of the Regional Ring Road,” Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said.

The land acquisition process for this project is already in progress. It will initially be constructed as a four-lane highway and will be extended to an eight-lane road as traffic increases. The region between the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and RRR will attract industries, services and transport parks, the minister said.

Initial estimates suggest that the northern part of the RRR will cost Rs 13,522 crore, and the southern part will cost Rs 12,980 crore. The RRR alignment will run roughly 25-30 km away from the operational 158 km ORR. It will cover five districts: Rangareddy, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, Siddipet, Medak and Sangareddy.

Approval for 2 elevated corridors

For the proposed Paradise Jn to Shamirpet ORR Jn and Paradise Jn to Dairy Farm Road elevated corridors, the government has approached the Ministry of Defence and obtained approval for transfer of defence land for the elevated corridors in the Cantonment area