Telangana plans special drug trial mechanism for faster justice

HYDERABAD: Highlighting that the state government aims to make Telangana a drug-free state, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who also holds the Finance portfolio, on Thursday announced that a separate mechanism for trial in drug-related offences is being planned. It would ensure speedy conviction of the accused and deter them from getting involved in drug-related activities, he said.

In the Budget Estimates 2024–25, the state government proposed a budgetary allocation of Rs 9,564 crore for the Home department with a major focus on curbing the sale and use of narcotics.

“Our government is taking various measures to protect the people of the state, especially the students, from this menace of drugs by dealing with the offenders with an iron fist. We have given clear instructions to the authorities that no matter how great or reputable one is, those who are caught carrying and using drugs shouldn’t be spared,” Vikramarka opined.

The minister also noted that the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) has been strengthened and provided with adequate facilities to control the drug situation in the state. “Local police will inspect educational institutions under their purview, and spread awareness among the students on the elimination of drugs. Anti-Drug Committees have been formed in educational institutions and 4,137 students have been appointed as Anti-Drug Soldiers,” he added.