Telangana sanctions Rs 1,064 crore for Environment and Forest department, focus on eco-tourism

HYDERABAD: With a focus on promoting eco-tourism, the state government has allocated Rs 1,064 crore for the Environment and Forests Department. Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, while presenting the Budget on Thursday, said that an eco-tourism policy will be formulated and implemented in the state, emphasising its role in conserving forests and promoting sustainable development.

“Eco-tourism will not only protect the environment but also generate revenue for the state,” he said.

The minister said that the government has constituted a committee of senior officials under the leadership of State Forest Minister Konda Surekha to visit other states such as Odisha and Karnataka to analyse the best practices. On the basis of their report, a “robust” eco-tourism policy will be formulated, he added.

Seven forest areas - Amrabad Tiger Reserve, Kawal Tiger Reserve, Vikarabad-Ananthagiri Circuit, Kanakagiri in Khammam, Kuntala Falls in Adilabad, Kinnerasani in Kothagudem, Pakala and Eturnagaram Circuit - have been identified as eco-tourism sites.

