Boy dies of ‘fits’ in Telangana, parents blame Gurukul staff

JAGTIAL: R Ghana Aditya, a 13-year-old Class 8 student of Telangana Gurukul Residential School at Peddapur, died of ill health in the early hours of Friday.

According to Aditya’s father Mahesh, the hostel in-charges informed him that his son had suddenly collapsed. The parents rushed to the hostel, where they found him seemingly unconscious. They rushed him to the government hospital on a two-wheeler, where doctors declared him dead. Mahesh alleged that Aditya died due to the negligence of the teachers and they could have saved his life if they had been informed earlier.

However, the principal of the school, K Vidyasagar, told the media that a watchman and a teacher are on duty every night. He said that around 3 am, roommates informed the duty teacher that Aditya had collapsed and his hands and legs had cramped.

Class 8 boy had no prior health issues: Principal

The staff rushed to the hostel room and tried to help, suspecting an epileptic seizure.

Vidyasagar admitted that the residential school does not have a doctor and only has medicine available for fever and cold. He stated there was no negligence on the part of the teachers. Aditya’s residence is barely three km from the school, the principal said.

He said that they believed that seeing his parents might help Aditya recover. The Class 8 student was alive when he was handed over to his parents, the principal said. Aditya had no previous health complications.