Expedite process to hold local body polls: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday directed officials to expedite the process for holding local body elections. During a review meeting on local body polls, the chief minister enquired about the challenges in starting the official process.

The officials briefed the CM that the State Election Commission (SEC) is yet to receive the new voter list from the Election Commission of India (ECI). When Revanth asked them about the time required to receive the voters’ list, officials said that the ECI has already sent it to two states while Telangana, along with six other states, will receive the list in a week.

The CM asked the officials to start the election process soon after the voters list is received and suggested that they start preparing the list for the respective local bodies in a week.

The CM, meanwhile, directed the BC Commission to submit its report on quota for backward communities in local body elections to the government within a specified period.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha, Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka, BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and others were present at the meeting.