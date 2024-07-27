FIITJEE told to pay Rs 2.73 lakh after student’s complaint of poor teaching in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-III, Hyderabad, has ordered coaching institution FIITJEE Ltd. to refund Rs 2.43 lakh and asked it to also pay Rs 30,000 as compensation for charging advance year fee from a student in Hyderabad and retaining it despite repeated attempts to obtain a refund by the complainant. A 9% interest rate will be levied on the refund amount from July 14, 2022 (date of denial of refund).

The complainant, Bhavesh Chand, a resident of Trimulgherry, sought a refund after completing the first year of a two-year course, claiming poor teaching quality. FIITJEE argued that the fees were non-refundable as per the enrollment agreement and that they had already spent the amount on faculty, books and other resources.

Chand took admission in the two-year course in 2021 by paying a biennial fee of Rs 4,87,850 after considering the institute’s prestigious reputation in order to maintain his Class 10 performance. However, contrary to his expectation, Chand did not perform as well as he would have liked and put it on the “poor-quality teaching” rendered by the institute. As a result, he sought a complete refund of the second-year intermediate course fee. But there was no response from the institute.

Maintaining a defensive stance, FIITJEE further contended that it did not fill the vacant seat created by Chand after leaving the course midway to maintain quality and uniformity.

The commission found FIITJEE’s arguments unsubstantiated and cited previous rulings against unfulfilled service promises. FIITJEE has been ordered to comply with the refund and compensation within 45 days from July 19.