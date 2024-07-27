Revised results: 15 fewer students from Telangana make NEET cut

HYDERABAD: The final NEET-2024 results, declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday, have impacted the All India Ranking (AIR) of the topper from Telangana as well as the number of qualified candidates from the state.

Initially, on June 4, Anuran Ghosh from Telangana was listed as the sole topper with an AIR of 77 and a record 99.99 percentile. However, the final results show that Anuran’s rank has dropped to AIR 137, and he is now only listed among the state-wise toppers.

Additionally, the first result declared on June 4 reported 79,813 registered candidates, with 77,849 appearing and 47,371 qualifying. The final results reveal that 47,356 candidates qualified, a decrease of 15 from the initial count.

This marks the fourth declaration of NEET-2024 results, a process that has faced controversies including a paper leak and irregularities in time management. The NTA declared the result on Friday, following a SC order for clarification over one question in the examination, question number 29 in the Physics section, for which the SC had ordered a three-member expert board from IIT-Delhi to determine the most appropriate answer.

Earlier, on July 20, the NTA disclosed state/city/centre-wise marks obtained by candidates without disclosing their identity. And June 30, the NTA had declared the results of 1,563 candidates (for which 813 had appeared) for whom the re-exam was conducted on June 23. The NEET-2024 examination took place on May 5, with 24 lakh candidates at 4,750 centres across 571 cities, including 14 international locations.