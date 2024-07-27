Switch Kannepalli pumps on immediately, says BRS working president KT Rama Rao

BHUPALPALLY: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday demanded that the state government switch on Kannepalli pumps of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) “immediately” to benefit not only the farmers but also meet the drinking water needs of the residents of Hyderabad.

“We are setting August 2 as the deadline for the Congress government to switch on the pumps and if it does not act, we will mobilise 50,000 farmers and switch on the motors ourselves,” he said.

Rama Rao was speaking to the media after visiting the Kannepalli pump house and Lakshmi barrage at Medigadda along with BRS legislators. He offered prayers to the Godavari river at the bathing ghat and later conducted special prayers along with the MLAs and MLCs to Mukteswara Swamy inside the Kaleshwaram temple.

Thereafter, Rama Rao and the BRS leaders inspected the Kannepalli pump house and then the Lakshmi barrage.

The BRS leader alleged that a minor setback to Medigadda barrage of KLIS was being blown out of proportion by the Congress government to corner the BRS. “They are trying to malign the image of KCR who built the KLIS with an intention to make the best use of Godavari water that is flowing waste into the Bay of Bengal. It was completed in record time. It is the largest multi-stage lift irrigation project in the world,” he said.

‘CM playing with lives of farmers’

Rama Rao accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of playing with the lives of farmers, who are going through an agonising ordeal for want of water.