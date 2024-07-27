Switch Kannepalli pumps on immediately, says BRS working president KT Rama Rao

BHUPALPALLY: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday demanded that the state government switch on Kannepalli pumps of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) “immediately” to benefit not only the farmers but also meet the drinking water needs of the residents of Hyderabad.
“We are setting August 2 as the deadline for the Congress government to switch on the pumps and if it does not act, we will mobilise 50,000 farmers and switch on the motors ourselves,” he said.
Rama Rao was speaking to the media after visiting the Kannepalli pump house and Lakshmi barrage at Medigadda along with BRS legislators. He offered prayers to the Godavari river at the bathing ghat and later conducted special prayers along with the MLAs and MLCs to Mukteswara Swamy inside the Kaleshwaram temple.
Thereafter, Rama Rao and the BRS leaders inspected the Kannepalli pump house and then the Lakshmi barrage.
The BRS leader alleged that a minor setback to Medigadda barrage of KLIS was being blown out of proportion by the Congress government to corner the BRS. “They are trying to malign the image of KCR who built the KLIS with an intention to make the best use of Godavari water that is flowing waste into the Bay of Bengal. It was completed in record time. It is the largest multi-stage lift irrigation project in the world,” he said.
‘CM playing with lives of farmers’
Rama Rao accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of playing with the lives of farmers, who are going through an agonising ordeal for want of water.
17 motors in working condition: KTR
“At present, the reservoirs have gone bone-dry. The water in Lower Manair Dam is less than five tmcft as against its full capacity of 26 tmcft. The Mid Manair Dam also has less than five tmcft of water as against its gross storage capacity of 28 tmcft,” Rama Rao said.
He said that if the government pumps water from Kannepalli, it will be able to provide irrigation to 19 lakh acres. At present, the flow in Godavari is 10 lakh cusecs, which is going into the Bay of Bengal through Medigadda barrage.
Rama Rao demanded that the government switch on pumps and fill Yellampalli, Kondapochammasagar, Sri Ranganayaka Sagar, Mallannasagar, Mid Manair and Lower Manair reservoirs.
He said that the engineers at the pump house had told the delegation that all 17 pumps were in working condition and that they could be switched on.
Rama Rao said that if the government starts pumping water, all reservoirs will fill up.
The BRS leader appealed to the government to start pumping water from Kannepalli pump house immediately.
‘NDSA gave a false report’
The BRS leader alleged that the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) has given a false report on KLIS. The Congress government thinks that if pumping starts at Kannepalli, the credit will go to KCR and that was the reason why it was using the NDSA report as a ruse against switching on the pumps.
He said the NDSA team had not inspected the Kaleshwaram project. For the last five years, the NDSA has not given any report on the damaged cofferdam of the Polavaram project. But it gave a report within days of the sinking of piers of the Medigadda barrage, Rama Rao alleged.