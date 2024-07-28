Godavari at 53 feet in Telangana's Bhadrachalam

KHAMMAM: The district administration issued third warning as the water level of Godavari river reached 53.4 feet on Saturday. The river reached the dangerous level in the temple town of Bhadrachalam, with heavy inflows from the upper catchment area.

Backwater entered Kotha colony in Bhadrachalam, leading to evacuation of 75 families to a school. Additionally, three families in Buragampad, two in Reddypalem in Buragampad mandal and five in Gangolu village in Dummagudem mandal were relocated to rehabilitation centres after their homes were submerged.

As many as 45 rehabilitation centres have been set up across Bhadrachalam, Buragampad and Dummagudem mandals for the flood-hit families.

Transportation to Bhadrachalam, Dummagudem and Cherla was cut off as all the roads leading to them were flooded.

Despite the installation of six high power motors to pump flood water into the Godavari, backwater continues to inundate low-lying areas in Bhadrachalam. Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) K Damodar Rao stated that two NDRF teams, one launch, and 41 country boats were on standby for rescue operations.

Meanwhile, fishermen are facing financial hardship as they have not been able to go to fishing in the river for the past 10 days. They are urging the administration for financial assistance to support their families. Residents in remote mandals are also struggling to reach Bhadrachalam for work.