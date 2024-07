HYDERABAD: In a strong rebuttal to the BRS claims of opposing the Centre’s proposal of installing meters to agriculture pumpsets, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that the BRS government had entered into a tripartite agreement (MoU) between Ministry of Power (Government of India), Telangana and Discoms to install meters to pumpsets, on January 4, 2017.

He was responding to BRS MLA T Harish Rao’s claims of rejecting Centre’s proposal of allowing Telangana to avail additional Rs 30,000 crore loan in return for installing meters to pumpsets, during the discussion on the state Budget 2024-25 in the Legislative Assembly.

BRS not talking about selling public land: Revanth

“Achieving 100% distribution transformers, metering by June 30, 2017. In the same manner, achieving 100% feeder metering by June 30, 2017, and installation of smart meters for all consumers above 500 units 31 December 2018, and consumers consuming above 200 units by 31 December 2019,” the chief minister read the contents of the MoU. Revanth said that Telangana is now reeling under a situation where it is forced to install smart meters, failing which the Centre may take action against them.