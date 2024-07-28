Telangana boosted by budget, Congress eager on local body elections

HYDERABAD: After launching the farm loan waiver scheme and implementing Rythu Bharosa, the morale in the ruling party cadre is high as they prepare for the impending local body elections.

With the government allocating a lion’s share of the Budget to the Agriculture sector, there is an infectious exuberance among the Congress cadre which has created a palpable buzz at the ground level.

Understandably, the ruling party is confident of a sweep in the local body polls and further strengthening of its base.

Chief Minister and TPCC president A Revanth Reddy has asked the party cadre to capitalise on the goodwill generated by the Budget and implementation of farmer-friendly schemes to see ep the coming elections. The Congress leadership is keen to win a majority of the sarpanch and Zilla Parishad chairperson posts while making sure that its main rivals in the state, the BRS and BJP, do not win even a single ZP seat.

The Congress leadership believes the BRS and BJP have struck a secret deal and are working together to defeat the grand old party in the state.

Asking his party leaders to counter this alleged alliance, the TPCC chief has told his party not to give an inch to the Opposition to gather any steam.

On other hand, the main Opposition party, the BRS, is also getting ready to face the electorate. As part of its electoral strategy, it has been accusing the Congress of failing to implement its six guarantees within 100 days of coming to power as promised.

Additionally, BRS leaders are trying to highlight the “incomplete” implementation of the loan waiver and Rythu Bandhu schemes and also accusing the government of neglecting existing schemes.

Meanwhile, the BJP has not yet focused on the coming elections with no leader worth his salt making preparations. This is despite the fact that the local body elections would be very crucial for the BJP to maintain the momentum it gained in the Lok Sabha elections.