Telangana Medicover hospitals host two-day ENT Summit

HYDERABAD: Medicover Hospitals on Saturday organised a two-day Elevate 2024 that witnessed participation from international and national ENT doctors.

An official press release said that the summit brought together distinguished international, national, and local faculty to share their expertise and insights with consultants and postgraduates. Over 400 experts, faculty and students participated in the event.

The event primarily focused on critical areas such as the Anterior Skull Base, Middle Ear and Mastoid, Inner Ear & Implant, and Airway management, it said. Professor Prepageran Narayanan from Malaysia, a renowned expert in Rhinology and Skull Base Surgery, one of the participants also contributed to the sessions.

In addition to the lecture sessions, live surgery demonstrations were conducted by a renowned ENT surgeon, Dr Sampurna Ghosh, followed by cadaver demonstrations by other faculty members, thus providing a hands-on learning experience to the attendees.

Medicover Group’s medical director Dr Sateesh Kailasam said: “This conference is a cornerstone for professionals in Otolaryngology and Audiology, offering a platform to explore the latest advancements and innovations in the ENT field.”

“Attendees will benefit from a diverse agenda that includes groundbreaking research presentations, live workshops, and invaluable networking opportunities. Our goal is to drive progress and excellence in patient care through robust educational sessions and collaborative dialogue,” he added.