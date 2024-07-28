Tribal archers from Telangana shine on national stage

ADILABAD: While many from indigenous communities have purportedly been denied the chance to shine in archery in the ancient past, tribal girls from the erstwhile Adilabad district are excelling in archery championships, securing medals at both state and national levels.

Among them, Tekam Laxmi, who belongs to a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) and a student at Chinchughat Ashram School, stands out. She won a gold medal at the School Games Federation Of India (SGFI) tournament held last year in Thorur, Warangal district. Following her impressive performance at the state level, she was selected for the national-level SGFI tournament for under-17s in Gujarat, where she continued her good showing.

In 2022, Laxmi won gold medals in the Tribal Welfare sports meet in the 20m, 30m, and overall championship categories. The Sports for Change HCL Foundation organised a national-level championship tournament in Chennai, where two tribal girls from Chinchughat Ashram School, including Laxmi, participated and won gold and silver medals.

Pendur Rupa, a Class 8 student, also participated in the national-level championship tournament and won a gold medal in the 30m category. She competed in the tribal welfare sports meet and inter-society league tournaments, winning multiple medals.

Siddam Srija, a Class 7 student, earned a silver medal in the 20m category at the championship tournament in Chennai. She also secured gold medals in the tribal welfare sports meet at Eturunagaram and the inter-society league tournament held at Kinneraswamy.