Union minister Joshi: Telangana CM skipping NITI meeting unwise

HYDERABAD / KARIMNAGAR: Stating that it was not right on the part of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to boycott the NITI Aayog meeting, Union Minister for Food and Public Distribution Prahlad Joshi on Saturday said that any differences should have been raised at the meeting.

“If the chief minister has any differences, he should have presented his opinion in the NITI Aayog meeting. The previous BRS government acted in the same way and the people rejected it in both the Assembly and Parliament elections,” Joshi said.

Speaking to reporters in Hyderabad, he said that the Union Budget has been formulated with the aim of Viksit Bharat. “In this Budget, the Modi-led NDA government has focused on employment, skilling, MSMEs and the middle class and the goal is the development and welfare of all the people of the country,” Joshi said.

He said that Rs 5,336 crore has been allocated for railway projects in Telangana which include 40 railway stations to be developed as Amrit Bharat stations. Also, roads worth Rs 60,000 crore will be constructed in Telangana, including the Regional Ring Road, Joshi said.

In Karimnagar, Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay alleged that while the Union government was willing to cooperate with the state government for the development of Telangana, the Congress regime was adopting BRS policies and opposing the Centre.

He criticised Revanth for not attending the NITI Aayog meeting and wondered how the chief minister could request funds for Telangana without participating in the meeting.

Condemning the resolution adopted by the Assembly against the Centre for neglecting Telangana in the Union budget, Sanjay said that the Centre has provided Rs 10 lakh crore for various projects in Telangana over the last year.

He said that the Centre was implementing the AP Reorganisation Act gradually, with two out of five projects, including the NTPC Ramagundam unit, which involved a spending of Rs 11,000 crore, being commissioned.