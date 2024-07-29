Adilabad cops spend Rs 25K to fill potholes

ADILABAD: Moved by the plight of commuters on the bumpy National Highway 7 at Chincholi B in Sarangapur mandal, local police, on the instructions of SP Jhanaki Sharmila, on Sunday repaired the potholes on the road to prevent accidents. The road was badly damaged due to rains and several accident took place due to the potholes.

Sarangapur police said they had 200 metres of pothole-riddled road in front of the Gandiramana park near Chincholi B repaired. The works were carried out under the supervision of Sarangapur SI Srikanth and Nirmal Rural CI B Srnivas. They said they had spent Rs 25,000 from ‘Mee Policing’ programme on the repairs after seeing several two-wheeler riders skidding on the road. They claimed they had written a letter to the authorities about the sad state of affairs of the road, but took action on their own as there was no response from the officials.

NH project director C Sreenivas Rao said the NH 7 was no more in their control after it was handed over to the R&B department.