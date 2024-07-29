Bandi criticises offer to appoint Akbar as Deputy CM

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar voiced his discontent over Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s statement regarding the potential appointment of AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi as Deputy Chief Minister should he join the Congress.

On the occasion of Bonalu, he visited the Bhagyalakshmi temple in Charminar and offered prayers on Sunday. Later, he watched Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s live telecast of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at Gowlipura along with BJP activists. Addressing the media, Sanjay Kumar said: “AIMIM leader Akbaruddin used to call KCR as uncle, now he is calling Revanth elder brother (anna). AIMIM leaders are like cats on the wall. Whoever is in power, it is their habit to join their side.”

“It is a shame to say that a person who said that he would cut Hindus to death if given 15 minutes will be appointed as deputy CM,” the BJP national general secretary said.

Alleging that the government allotted only Rs 5 lakh for Bonalu celebrations, he said: “As much as Rs 33 crore was allocated for Ramzan, Rs 2.4 crore given to Tablighi Jamaat organisation. But only Rs 5 lakh was given for Bonalu celebrations. Do you want Hindus to beg for funds? Are Hindus beggars?” Sanjay asked, warning, “Don’t see Hindus as beggars.”

The Union MoS alleged that even if the governments change, the policies of discrimination do not change. He stated that if the BJP comes to power in the state, it will convert the Bhagyalakshmi temple into a golden temple.