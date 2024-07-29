Give proof of Congress role in sinking of Medigadda piers: Uttam

HYDERABAD: Reacting to BRS working president KT Rama Rao’s suspicion that conspiracy hatched by Congress was responsible for the sinking of piers of Medigadda barrage, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy dared the Sircilla MLA to submit evidence, if any, to the PC Ghose inquiry commission on KLIS.
In an informal chat with reporters a day ago, Rama Rao had not only suspected the role of Congress but also blamed a couple of ministers for sinking of the piers. He, however, did not name anyone.
Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Uttam termed the allegations ‘irresponsible’, ‘immature’, ‘silly’ and ‘politically motivated’. He asserted that the damages to the barrage were noticed in 2019 itself and the then BRS government wrote several letters to the contracting agency to fix them. The correspondence between the BRS government and the contracting agency took place for four years till 2023, the irrigation minister said.
Blaming the ministers in the present Congress government for the fault of BRS regime was wrong, Uttam said. He dared Rama Rao to substantiate his allegations by submitting evidence to the Ghose Commission. The minister said irrigation experts found that the piers of Medigadda were damaged due to the a design, planning and lack of operation and maintenance. “KCR and his family is responsible for the wastage of funds on Kaleshwaram,” Uttam alleged.
‘Govt to use barrages’
The irrigation minister, however, said the government was planning to bring the three barrages — Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla — back into operation to help farmers. “I have discussed with National Dam Safety Authority officials. As per the suggestions of the NDSA, we will again use the barrages, as they were constructed with public money,” Uttam said. The NDSA officials are currently carrying out geo-physical and geo-technical tests at the barrages. Once, they submit their report, then the government would plan how to reuse the barrages.
Uttam said they were lifting 1.5 tmcft water per day from Yellampalli project at present. He asserted that the government would fill up Ranganayakasagar, Mallannasagar and Kondapochammasagar.
Reacting to Rama Rao’s demand that the water should be lifted from Kannepally pump house, Uttam said the water lifted from Kannepally should be diverted to Annaram, Sundilla and finally to Yellampally. The minister, however, said there was a danger of damaged barrages collapsing if water was stored in them. If the barrages collapsed then Bhadrachalam town, Ramalayam, Sitamma Sagar barrage, Sammakka barrage, Dummagudem anicut and thousands of habitations would be submerged, he added.