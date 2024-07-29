Give proof of Congress role in sinking of Medigadda piers: Uttam

HYDERABAD: Reacting to BRS working president KT Rama Rao’s suspicion that conspiracy hatched by Congress was responsible for the sinking of piers of Medigadda barrage, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy dared the Sircilla MLA to submit evidence, if any, to the PC Ghose inquiry commission on KLIS.

In an informal chat with reporters a day ago, Rama Rao had not only suspected the role of Congress but also blamed a couple of ministers for sinking of the piers. He, however, did not name anyone.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Uttam termed the allegations ‘irresponsible’, ‘immature’, ‘silly’ and ‘politically motivated’. He asserted that the damages to the barrage were noticed in 2019 itself and the then BRS government wrote several letters to the contracting agency to fix them. The correspondence between the BRS government and the contracting agency took place for four years till 2023, the irrigation minister said.

Blaming the ministers in the present Congress government for the fault of BRS regime was wrong, Uttam said. He dared Rama Rao to substantiate his allegations by submitting evidence to the Ghose Commission. The minister said irrigation experts found that the piers of Medigadda were damaged due to the a design, planning and lack of operation and maintenance. “KCR and his family is responsible for the wastage of funds on Kaleshwaram,” Uttam alleged.