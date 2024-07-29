Health department issues transfer orders for 346 doctors

HYDERABAD: The health department has issued general transfer orders for 173 doctors, four RMOs, and 169 Civil Surgeon Specialists from 15 departments in district and area hospitals of all 33 districts.

This follows as the health department general transfer exercise continues in government hospitals under the Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP).

Health Secretary Christina Z Chongthu on July 27 issued the order to execute the transfers in the district headquarters (DHQHs), area hospitals (AHs), and community health centres (CHC) statewide.

The four RMOs who have been transferred are — Dr G Vijaya Kumari from Kondapur to Bhongir, Dr P Suresh Sugunakar Raju from Jangaon to Thorrur; Dr K Vaidehi from Mahbubabad to Khammam, and Dr G Sujatha Kamareddy to Banswada.

In addition, the 169 civil surgeons in several departments in the government facilities have been transferred, and the ones from the city have been moved to the district and rural areas and vice versa.

Of the 169 doctors — 14 have been moved in general medicine department, 18 in general surgery, two in pathology, one in pulmonary medicine, 23 in anaesthesia, four in dermatology, six in ENT, 33 in gynaecology, 10 in ophthalmology, 12 in orthopaedics, 33 in paediatrics, two in psychiatry, five in radiology, six in dental.

The commissioner of TVVP has directed the superintendents of district headquarters, district hospitals, area hospitals and community health centres to carry out the transfers and send compliance reports.