Kishan urges Revanth to consider NTPC project positively

HYDERABAD: While the state is reluctant to approve NTPC’s Thermal Power Project Stage 2, Union Coals Minister G Kishan Reddy said it will be a huge loss to Telangana if the government does not respond positively. On Sunday, he wrote a letter to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, urging him to consider the project positively and give consent to enter into a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with NTPC.

The BJP state president said that the NDA government has approved the setting up of a Super Thermal Power Project (STPP) with a power generation capacity of 4,000 MW in Ramagundam. Two units with a capacity of 800 megawatts each (2 X 800 MW) have been completed under NTPC and made available to the public in the first phase. These projects were undertaken at Rs 10,598.98 crore, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the first 800 MW power plant to the nation on October 3, 2023, and the second 800 MW power plant on March 4 this year. In the 1,600 megawatts operationalised so far, 85% of the electricity is being used for the needs of Telangana, he pointed out.

Kishan alleged that the state government has not been cooperating with the Centre to make power available to all stakeholders within the state. “The Government of India is looking to initiate the remaining 3 units of 2,400 MW (3 X 800 MW) as soon as possible and ensure energy security in the state. For this, the State Power Transmission Corporation (TGTRANSCO) will have to enter into a PPA with NTPC. After this, NTPC will start working on setting up the remaining plants and also work towards securing sufficient coal for the plant,” he said.