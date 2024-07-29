Stone for Skill University to be laid on August 1: CM

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced that the government would lay the foundation stone to establish the Young India Skill University in Mucherla of Rangareddy district on August 1. Established with an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore, it will be set up on 50 acres of land, he added.
On Sunday, the chief minister unveiled the statue of former Union minister S Jaipal Reddy in Kalwakurthy constituency on the latter’s fifth death anniversary. He, along with his family members, paid tributes to Jaipal Reddy at Spoorthi Sthal in Hyderabad. It may be recalled that Revanth Reddy was a close relative of Jaipal Reddy.
Addressing the gathering, he recalled that irrespective of whether Jaipal Reddy held a seat of power, he continued in public life till his last breath. “He did politics according to the ideology he believed in. Jaipal Reddy acted to bring respect to the posts which he held. He is a person who gave priority to values in politics,” Revanth said.
He opined that if Jaipal Reddy had been announced as the chief ministerial candidate, then the Congress would have come to power in Telangana after the 2014 elections. He said that the former Union minister played a key role in the formation of Telangana state.
Reaffirming the administration’s commitment to waiving crop loans, the chief minister said the government will waive the loans of farmers, who have loans up to Rs 1.5 lakh, by July 31. Remaining loans up to Rs 2 lakh will be waived by August, he added.
The chief minister alleged that the pain of losing power among BRS leaders was evident. “If the opposition had done its job properly, it would have won at least the local bodies or panchayat elections. But people don’t give them a chance even in panchayat elections,” Revanth charged, urging Congress activists to be prepared for local body elections.
CM urged to look into issues of poultry sector
A delegation of office-bearers from the National Egg Coordination Committee, Hyderabad Zone and Telangana Poultry Federation met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Kasarla Mohan Reddy (president, TPF), Vuduthala Bhasker Rao (general secretary, TPF) and Gurram Chandrashekhar Reddy (chairman, NECC, Hyderabad Zone) and others spoke to the CM about problems faced by the poultry sector due to increased costs of feed and sought support in the form of subsidised grains.