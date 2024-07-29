Stone for Skill University to be laid on August 1: CM

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced that the government would lay the foundation stone to establish the Young India Skill University in Mucherla of Rangareddy district on August 1. Established with an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore, it will be set up on 50 acres of land, he added.

On Sunday, the chief minister unveiled the statue of former Union minister S Jaipal Reddy in Kalwakurthy constituency on the latter’s fifth death anniversary. He, along with his family members, paid tributes to Jaipal Reddy at Spoorthi Sthal in Hyderabad. It may be recalled that Revanth Reddy was a close relative of Jaipal Reddy.

Addressing the gathering, he recalled that irrespective of whether Jaipal Reddy held a seat of power, he continued in public life till his last breath. “He did politics according to the ideology he believed in. Jaipal Reddy acted to bring respect to the posts which he held. He is a person who gave priority to values in politics,” Revanth said.

He opined that if Jaipal Reddy had been announced as the chief ministerial candidate, then the Congress would have come to power in Telangana after the 2014 elections. He said that the former Union minister played a key role in the formation of Telangana state.