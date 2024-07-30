Alleging dad was harassed by cops, youth attempts suicide

WARANGAL: A youth reportedly climbed a cell phone tower at Enumamula Sub-station and threatened to end his life by jumping off the tower after his father was allegedly harassed by police over a land dispute.

The youth, identified as K Jaya Prakash, is a resident of SR Nagar. He alleged that the Mills Colony police harassed and beat his father, Venkatewarlu.

Upon receiving the information, the Enumammula police, Telangana Disaster Response, Fire Service from Warangal and his family members rushed to the spot and convinced Prakash not to take the extreme step.

The Enumamula police Inspector counselled him and stated that Prakash’s family was facing some land dispute and a case had been registered.

Prakash told the media that his family had constructed a new house in SR Nagar. However, a few of their relatives claimed ownership of the land and harassed his father.

“Our relatives created fake documents and registered a complaint against my father,” he said and alleged that police called his father to the police station, took all his original documents and beat him.

