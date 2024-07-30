BRS twisting SC order on PPA probe panel, will appoint new head: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday came down heavily on the Opposition BRS for “misleading” the Legislative Assembly by “twisting” the Supreme Court directions on the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) that is probing irregularities in the power sector during the pink party regime.

The chief minister said the Supreme Court only wanted the replacement of the chairman of the inquiry panel if the state was willing and that it had dismissed the BRS plea for scrapping the commission.

The CM said he would appoint a new chairman for the judicial commission, duly following the directives of the Supreme Court. He also proposed a debate on the 10-year rule of the BRS for two days, on August 1 and 2.

“If you keep uttering lies, I will keep speaking truths,” Revanth warned the BRS, while responding to the comments of former energy minister and BRS MLA G Jagadish Reddy during the discussion on Demands for Grants for 2024-2025.

“The former energy minister [Jagadish Reddy] sounds as though he was already in Cherlapally jail. Wasn’t he who wanted a judicial inquiry?” the chief minister asked and pointed out that BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao went to the Telangana High Court and Supreme Court for a direction for quashing the inquiry.

The Supreme Court had clearly stated that quashing the commission was not possible but allowed replacing the chairman of the commission and sought the opinion of the state government. “We will appoint a new chairman soon,” he said.

Levelling serious corruption allegations against the previous BRS government, Revanth said that a fraud of thousands of crores of rupees had taken place in the construction of the Yadadri Thermal Power Plant (YTPP).