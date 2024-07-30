BRS twisting SC order on PPA probe panel, will appoint new head: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday came down heavily on the Opposition BRS for “misleading” the Legislative Assembly by “twisting” the Supreme Court directions on the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) that is probing irregularities in the power sector during the pink party regime.
The chief minister said the Supreme Court only wanted the replacement of the chairman of the inquiry panel if the state was willing and that it had dismissed the BRS plea for scrapping the commission.
The CM said he would appoint a new chairman for the judicial commission, duly following the directives of the Supreme Court. He also proposed a debate on the 10-year rule of the BRS for two days, on August 1 and 2.
“If you keep uttering lies, I will keep speaking truths,” Revanth warned the BRS, while responding to the comments of former energy minister and BRS MLA G Jagadish Reddy during the discussion on Demands for Grants for 2024-2025.
“The former energy minister [Jagadish Reddy] sounds as though he was already in Cherlapally jail. Wasn’t he who wanted a judicial inquiry?” the chief minister asked and pointed out that BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao went to the Telangana High Court and Supreme Court for a direction for quashing the inquiry.
The Supreme Court had clearly stated that quashing the commission was not possible but allowed replacing the chairman of the commission and sought the opinion of the state government. “We will appoint a new chairman soon,” he said.
Levelling serious corruption allegations against the previous BRS government, Revanth said that a fraud of thousands of crores of rupees had taken place in the construction of the Yadadri Thermal Power Plant (YTPP).
KCR planned to give YTPP subcontracts to kin: CM
BHEL was never part of civil works as it is only an electrical company, the CM said. But the works of the whole YTPP were entrusted to BHEL on the basis of nomination, only for sub-contracts to be handed over to the close relatives of BRS leaders, Revanth alleged.
He also pointed out that the same BHEL quoted 18 percent less for a similar project elsewhere in the country. “In Telangana, there was a possibility of getting works done at 18 percent lesser cost, but the BRS regime chose to entrust the job to BHEL on a nomination basis. The BRS is trying to sidetrack the issue as the inquiry might reveal the facts,” the CM said. He suspected foul play in using outdated sub-critical technology.
Contending that the initial estimates of Bhadradri and Yadadri power plants were just Rs 7,290 crore and Rs 25,000 crore respectively, Revanth said the project costs were enhanced to Rs 10,515 crore (Bhadradri) and Rs 34,548 crore (Yadadri). He said that the Yadadri cost would mount to Rs 40,000 crore by the time of its completion.
“The cost went up by Rs 10,000 crore. Into whose pockets did this money go?” he asked.
Dismissing the BRS claim of increasing installed power capacity in the state, he said that it was former union minister S Jaipal Reddy who convinced UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and the then prime minister Manhoman Singh to give a 53.46 percent share in energy after bifurcation.
“A year after the agreements of Yadadri and Bhadradri power projects, the installation charge for 1 MW under NTPC was Rs 7.38 crore, whereas it was Rs 8.64 crore for Yadadri and Bhadradri. How can it be more expensive when they use outdated subcritical technology?” he asked.
‘Sidetracking the issue’
