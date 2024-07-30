CM Revanth, former Energy Minister Jagadish throw jail jibe at each other

HYDERABAD: The Legislative Assembly on Monday witnessed heated arguments between the treasury and Opposition benches over the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) appointed to look into the irregularities in the power sector and installed capacity of energy as well as the construction of Bhadradri and Yadadri power plants during the BRS regime.

The war of words, replete with personal attacks, broke out when former energy minister G Jagadish Reddy claimed that the state excelled in the electricity sector under the BRS rule. He also accused the present Congress dispensation of performing poorly in supplying power to consumers.

Reacting strongly to the insinuations of Jagadish Reddy, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy again asked the former if he was ready to face another inquiry in connection with tenders on the basis of nominations, which he termed as a “fraud”.

The CM said that the BRS member has already started feeling as if he was in jail at the mere mention of “inquiry”.

Responding to the CM’s comments, Jagadish Reddy said: “Perhaps, the chief minister is recalling his days in Cherlapally jail.”

The former minister was referring to the infamous vote-for-note scam in which Revanth Reddy was facing charges. Responding to the CM’s statement on Supreme Court directions on CoI, Jagadish Reddy wondered why the apex court would find fault with CoI if former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has done something wrong. He claimed that the Supreme Court ruled in favour of KCR.

“I have been dubbed as a dummy minister and accused of amassing Rs 20,000 crore. When a dummy minister can make Rs 20,000 crore, would the real ministers [referring to the present council of ministers] make Rs 20 lakh crores?” he wondered.

He also said that if it wants, the government can order an inquiry to look into his assets. Meanwhile, Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar expunged some of the comments made by Jagadish Reddy.