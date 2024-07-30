Godavari river water to be diverted

SANGAREDDY: Irrigation officials are making arrangements to divert Godavari waters from Mid Manair to Annapurna Reservoir in the next three to four days, and from there to Rangnayaksagar, Mallannasagar, and Konda pochamma reservoirs in the Siddipet district.

Officials said the present water level in Mid Manair is 5 tmcft and if the level rises to 12 tmcft, it is possible to lift the water from there and pump it into the Annapurna project.

Deputy Engineer Devender said, “If the water level reaches at least 311 meters in Mid Manair, there is a possibility to lift water. It will likely rise to 12 tmcft in three to four days.”

The engineers of the reservoir have reportedly received signals from the senior officials to make necessary arrangements to regulate water levels after it was learned that all the projects in the district were almost at dead storage levels. Therefore, the officials are waiting for the government’s signal to divert Godavari waters into the projects.

Meanwhile, the farmers are claiming there will be no problem for the current Kharif and Rabi seasons if the water is diverted into the projects. Owing to delays in rains and no water in the village ponds, farmers are waiting for Kaleshwaram water in Siddipet district.

On the other hand, some Congress leaders are also asking the ministers to release water for paddy cultivation. Moreover, the opposition BRS is putting pressure on the government to divert Godavari water into the projects of the district.