Justice league: HC directs Centre, Telangana to issue notices to Secunderabad Club

Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy of the Telangana High Court has directed the Union of India, represented by its Secretary of Defence Estates, along with the state of Telangana, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and various other respondents to issue notices to the Secunderabad Club with regard to the property at Bungalow No 220, Picket, Secunderabad. The property, that spans over 22 acres, is currently part of a legal dispute concerning the construction of an elevated corridor.

The writ petition, filed by the Secunderabad Club, seeks to challenge the working permission granted on March 1, 2024, by the Union of India to HMDA for the construction of an elevated corridor. This construction is a component of the State Highway-1 project and affects the club’s property. The petitioner argues that the property, held by the club since 1888, is private and not subject to any claims by the Union government or Defence Estate Officer under the Cantonment Act.

The club’s senior counsel argued that the working permission granted to the HMDA was issued without considering the club’s rights and without adhering to legal procedures. Counsel contend that this action is arbitrary and violates principles of natural justice. After considering the arguments from both sides, Justice Bhaskar Reddy directed the respondent authorities to issue a notice to the Secunderabad Club and ensure that all procedures are followed according to the law.