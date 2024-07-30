Justice league: HC directs Centre, Telangana to issue notices to Secunderabad Club

Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy of the Telangana High Court has directed the Union of India, represented by its Secretary of Defence Estates, along with the state of Telangana, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and various other respondents to issue notices to the Secunderabad Club with regard to the property at Bungalow No 220, Picket, Secunderabad. The property, that spans over 22 acres, is currently part of a legal dispute concerning the construction of an elevated corridor.
The writ petition, filed by the Secunderabad Club, seeks to challenge the working permission granted on March 1, 2024, by the Union of India to HMDA for the construction of an elevated corridor. This construction is a component of the State Highway-1 project and affects the club’s property. The petitioner argues that the property, held by the club since 1888, is private and not subject to any claims by the Union government or Defence Estate Officer under the Cantonment Act.
The club’s senior counsel argued that the working permission granted to the HMDA was issued without considering the club’s rights and without adhering to legal procedures. Counsel contend that this action is arbitrary and violates principles of natural justice. After considering the arguments from both sides, Justice Bhaskar Reddy directed the respondent authorities to issue a notice to the Secunderabad Club and ensure that all procedures are followed according to the law.
HC rules against TSIIC, Emaar in Nanakramguda land dispute
Justice Surepalli Nanda of the Telangana High Court recently allowed four writ petitions filed by AL Sadanandam and others, challenging the actions of the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC), formerly known as Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC), Emaar Properties Private Limited and AP Transco in a case related to registration of lease and conveyance deeds of land in survey No. 48 and 49 of Nanakramguda village, Serilingampally mandal, Rangareddy district.
The petitioners argued that the diversification of the acquired land for private purposes was illegal, arbitrary, unconstitutional and beyond the jurisdiction of the respondents. The court noted a critical issue in the case: the petitioners had claimed that they were not served notice under Section 12(2) of the Land Acquisition Act, which mandates that notice be given to interested parties about the compensation and details of the acquisition.
Justice Nanda observed that the respondents, in their counter-affidavit, failed to address the issue of whether or when such notice was served on the petitioners. The court emphasised the importance of following due process in land acquisition cases as established by several judgments of the Supreme Court. According to these rulings, when land is acquired by the government, the collector must conduct an inquiry, consider objections from interested parties, and make an award detailing the exact area acquired, the compensation determined, and its apportionment among those interested.