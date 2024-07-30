Modi government made Muslims ‘untouchables’, says Owaisi

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday alleged that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government has made Muslims “untouchables” in the country.

Criticising the Union Budget, he suggested that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman should introduce a “berozgaar tax” for the unemployed youth.

Speaking on socio-economic upliftment in Lok Sabha, the AIMIM member asked the government whether it does not see poverty among the 17 crore Muslim population in the country. He said the community faces discrimination in all aspects.

“There are 17 crore Muslims in India, who constitute the largest minority community. I want to ask the government if there are no poor, no youth or farmers in this or other backward classes. The Muslim community is the poorest. Data from the All India Debt & Investment Survey (AIDIS) and the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) show that Muslims have low job enrolment and consumption rates when compared to other minority communities,” Owaisi said.

“Muslims face disadvantages in education, employment and overall welfare. They have been made untouchables. Neither do they have any representation nor are they being given any stake in India’s development,” he said.

Owaisi criticised the government for cutting scholarships for minority students. “In the Budget 2023–24, the allocation for minority welfare ministry has been reduced. In this year’s Budget, there was only an increase of a few hundred crores. But the grant of 2023–24 was also not released. It is the false commitment of the Modi government. Since 2007–08, the minority scholarships have not been increased,” the AIMIM chief claimed.