No response from industry on Gaddar Awards: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy asked film industry representatives to come forward with proposals on the Gaddar Awards.

He recalled that on December 9, 2023, he announced that the government will honour actors, actresses and others with Gaddar Awards in stead of Nandi Awards. However, there has been no response from the film industry so far, he added.

On Monday, he participated in the 93rd birth anniversary of famous poet, writer and Jnanpith Award winner C Narayana Reddy at Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad. The chief minister presented Vishwambhara C Narayana Reddy National Literature Award to noted Tamil writer Shiva Shankari.

Addressing the gathering, Revanth recalled that Narayana Reddy rendered services as a poet, vice-chancellor and Rajya Sabha member. He was not limited only to Telangana, but is a source of pride for Telugu people across the world, he added.

The chief minister said the government would decide on what in the memory of Narayana Reddy. “If anyone wants to publish their works, we will provide support on behalf of the state government,” he said.