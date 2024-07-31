Telangana Assembly sits for over 17 hours, makes history

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Assembly made history on Monday, sitting continuously for 17 hours and 25 minutes. The marathon session began at 10 am on Monday and concluded at 3.25 am on Tuesday. Ministers and Opposition leaders remained present throughout the proceedings, which was adjourned after responses from the ministers concerned.

The session focused on discussing the Demands for Grants for various departments for the fiscal year 2024-2025. Despite the late-night session, members reconvened at 10 am on Tuesday. Representatives from all parties participated actively, awaiting their turn to address issues.

The extended session was driven by the necessity to pass the Budget before the Interim Budget, presented in February, lapses at the end of this month.

R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, a veteran legislator, told TNIE that this was the first instance of the House functioning until 3.25 am. He said that while the House had sat till late before, continuing beyond 3 am was unprecedented.