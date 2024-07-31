Telangana government introduces Skills University Bill in Assembly

HYDERABAD: IT & Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu introduced the Young India Skills University (Public-Private Partnership) Bill, 2024, in the Telangana Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. The proposed skill development university will offer three-year degree and diploma programmes in various fields imparting industry-oriented skills.

According to sources, the university will be run by a board of directors headed by a chairperson and nominated members, including government officials, sponsors and experts from industry.

The university, which will come up at Mucherla on the outskirts of Hyderabad, will follow the ‘hub-and-spoke’ model. The hub will be the university and the spokes will be skill centres in districts.

Recently, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy proposed an estimated investment of Rs 50 crore to Rs 100 crore to set up the university while speaking in the state Legislative Assembly.

The skill university Bill is in pursuance of the state government’s objective to provide employment opportunities to the youth. The government has already announced plans to convert ITIs into advanced knowledge centres.

The Assembly is likely to discuss the proposed bill on Wednesday.