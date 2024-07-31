Telangana: Kamareddy MLA draws Speaker’s attention to ‘ragging’ in House

HYDERABAD: Alleging that some seniors were continuing with their running commentary when the newly elected members like him were speaking in the House, BJP MLA K Venkata Ramana Reddy urged Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar to ensure adherence to the conventions of the Assembly.

Participating in the discussion on Demands for Grant, the legislator from Kamareddy said that he did his homework like a schoolkid to deliver a speech in the Assembly but the attitude of some members seems like they were indulging in “ragging”.

Stating that the members were entering and leaving the House without any discipline, he said that there is a need for setting standards for the next generation of MLAs.

Demanding that the government improve the standard of state-run schools, he said that he is ready to close down his private school if the state improves the standard. He also demanded that the government give rights of podu lands to the tribal farmers.