Telangana: Setback to Congress as MLA returns to BRS

HYDERABAD: In a setback to the ruling Congress, Gadwal BRS MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy has done a prodigal son, returning to the BRS fold on Tuesday.

He was seen sitting with party working president KT Rama Rao in the BRS Legislature Party office in the Assembly.

The MLA joined the Congress on July 6 in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. His return to the BRS has roused interest in political circles as to why he changed his mind.

Sources in the Congress said that the MLA went back to BRS suspecting that Saritha Tirupathaiah, a former ZP chairperson who contested unsuccessfully against him for the Gadwal Assembly seat in 2023, is likely to be appointed as a TPCC working president or as a chairperson of a corporation soon. He was worried that in such an eventuality, he would lose importance in the district.

Meanwhile, the presence of Bhadrachalam MLA Tellam Venkat Rao with BRS MLAs in the chamber of Leader of the Opposition K Chandrasekhar Rao sparked speculation over his possible change of mind.

Venkat Rao also reportedly met Rama Rao and former minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy.

Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, however, made it clear that Venkat Rao, his protege, met Rama Rao on some personal work and insisted that he was not contemplating returning to the BRS. “All the MLAs who joined us are quite happy, enjoying newfound freedom,” he said.

However, political circles wonder if Mohan Reddy returned to BRS because the CM had not delivered on whatever promise he made to the MLA to win him over.