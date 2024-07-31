Telangana: Setback to Congress as MLA returns to BRS

HYDERABAD: In a setback to the ruling Congress, Gadwal BRS MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy has done a prodigal son, returning to the BRS fold on Tuesday.
He was seen sitting with party working president KT Rama Rao in the BRS Legislature Party office in the Assembly.
The MLA joined the Congress on July 6 in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. His return to the BRS has roused interest in political circles as to why he changed his mind.
Sources in the Congress said that the MLA went back to BRS suspecting that Saritha Tirupathaiah, a former ZP chairperson who contested unsuccessfully against him for the Gadwal Assembly seat in 2023, is likely to be appointed as a TPCC working president or as a chairperson of a corporation soon. He was worried that in such an eventuality, he would lose importance in the district.
Meanwhile, the presence of Bhadrachalam MLA Tellam Venkat Rao with BRS MLAs in the chamber of Leader of the Opposition K Chandrasekhar Rao sparked speculation over his possible change of mind.
Venkat Rao also reportedly met Rama Rao and former minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy.
Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, however, made it clear that Venkat Rao, his protege, met Rama Rao on some personal work and insisted that he was not contemplating returning to the BRS. “All the MLAs who joined us are quite happy, enjoying newfound freedom,” he said.
However, political circles wonder if Mohan Reddy returned to BRS because the CM had not delivered on whatever promise he made to the MLA to win him over.
Congress forced to shift focus from luring to protecting MLAs
With one MLA returning to the BRS, the number of those who joined the Congress ranks shrank to nine.
BRS sources said that another three MLAs — Kale Yadaiah (Chevella) Dr M Sanjay Kumar (Jagtial) and T Venkat Rao (Bhadrachalam) — are ready to return to the pink party in the next three to four days. Dr Sanjay, however, dismissed the reports as rumours and insisted that he would continue in the Congress. But, the BRS leaders are very confident that the three MLAs will rejoin their party and that there are a few others who are also thinking of returning.
Meanwhile, sources say that after scoring the first victory in getting the Gadwal MLA back into their party fold, the BRS leadership has shifted focus on other MLAs who are contemplating returning home.
Former MLA T Harish Rao is understood to have been holding consultations with them.
If those legislators too rejoin the pink party, the ruling party is likely to face difficulty in mobilising enough number of legislators to effect a merger of the BRSLP into the Congress Legislature Party.
For the Congress, the priority has changed. It is now to protect the defectors rather than luring more BRS MLAs into its fold.