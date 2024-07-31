Tollywood film producer held for misappropriation of Rs 40 crore

HYDERABAD: Economic Offences Wing (EOW) sleuths on Tuesday arrested a Tollywood film producer, who was also the Congress nominee from Rajampet Lok Sabha constituency in Andhra Pradesh, for his alleged involvement in the Rs 40 crore IndusInd Bank fraudulent transaction case.

According to officials, the accused, Shaik Basheed, along with two bank employees — Kanugula Ramaswamy and Sapai Rajesh — misappropriated over Rs 40 crore from the account of Aditya Birla Housing Finance Limited at the bank’s Mumbai branch.

The accused bank employees, who work at the IndusInd bank’s Shamshabad branch, were arrested last week.

The accused reportedly managed to unauthorisedly debit the money without any cheque or RTGS form. “Ramasamy, the branch manager, and Rajesh, the service delivery manager, facilitated unauthorised debit transactions from the account of Aditya Birla Housing Finance Limited. These transactions were carried out without proper authorisation or instructions from the account holder, and the funds were subsequently transferred to various other accounts,” the police said.

After the transfer, Basheed allegedly orchestrated the withdrawal and facilitated the purchase of two Toyota Fortuner cars, the police added. One of the cars was reportedly promised to Ramaswamy “as a reward for his cooperation in the fraudulent scheme”, they said.

The police said that Basheed was involved in over 10 cheating cases across Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Vikarabad.

The fraud came to light on July 19 when Manikandan Ramanathan, zonal head of the bank, noticed that there were unauthorised transactions made from the Hyderabad branch and lodged a complaint with the Cyberabad EOW. The police have frozen more than 10 bank accounts in Telangana.