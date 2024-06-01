ACB has a busy day, netting cops, engineers taking bribe in Telangana

HYDERABAD: ACB sleuths on Friday arrested Kushaiguda Circle Inspector (CI) G Veera Swamy and sub-inspector (SI) Shaikh Shafi when they were accepting Rs 3 lakh in the police station itself to close a criminal trespass case.

The ACB sleuths also arrested L Upender, a “property agent” who handed over the amount to the cops after obtaining it from Singireddy Bharat Reddy, the complainant .

The three accused were sent to judicial remand after being produced at the Additional Special Judge, SPE and ACB court, Nampally.

According to ACB officials, the CI and SI, through the mediator, asked Bharat Reddy to give the money in order to close a criminal case registered at Kushaiguda police station under IPC Sections 427, 447 and 506.

According to the FIR of the case, Bharat Reddy and his father criminally trespassed into the land and fenced it by installing iron rods. They further erected signboards. The complainant in the FIR also claimed that SI Shafi threatened them to vacate the land. The CI and the SI assured Bharat Reddy that the criminal case against him would be dropped.

Elsewhere, three engineers at the office of the Superintending Engineer, Irrigation Circle, Rangareddy and a surveyor at Mandal Revenue Office (MRO) were arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant to process the NOC file for construction of a building at Manikonda. The quartet had collectively demanded Rs 5.40 lakh from Bommu Uprendranath Reddy, the complainant.

According to officials, the accused — K Bhansi Lal (executive engineer), K Karthik (assistant engineer) and H Nikhesh Kumar (assistant engineer, AW Section) — had initially demanded Rs 2.50 lakh and had received an advance of Rs 1.50 lakh.

The fourth accused P Ganesh, had accepted a bribe amount of Rs 40,000 from the complainant.

The ACB officials recovered Rs 1 lakh from two of the three accused engineers.

In the third case, three TGSPDCL engineers — P Nagendra Kumar (superintending engineer), M Narendra Kumar (divisional engineer) and Madhukar (assistant engineer) — were caught by the ACB officials in Wanaparthy for accepting a bribe of Rs 19,000 from the complainant to process the final settlement file of Rs 2,11,421.