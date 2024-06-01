BJP demands CBI probe into Hyderabad phone-tapping scandal, stages protest

HYDERABAD: BJP OBC Morch president and Rajya Sabha member K Laxman demanded that a CBI probe be ordered into the phone-tapping case.

The BJP leaders organised a dharna in the city on Friday asking the state government to take action against the masterminds in the case.

Speaking on the occasion, Laxman declared that the BJP’s fight would not stop till the culprits in the phone-tapping case are punished.

Asking Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to hand over the case to the CBI, Laxman asked why the former was not taking any action against the corruption perpetrated by the previous BRS government, including the phone-tapping case.

He recalled that several police officials, who were arrested in the phone-tapping case, gave confessional statements and mentioned the names of BRS leaders. “The chief minister claims to be one of the victims of the phone-tapping case. Then why is he not taking any action against those who were responsible in tapping of phones?” Laxman asked.

Laxman alleged that the previous government registered false cases against BJP national leader BL Santosh in order to save BRS MLC K Kavitha in Delhi liquor scam.

“If the CM protects the BRS leaders now, he would meet the same fate as them,” he warned and demanded that at least now the CM should break his silence in this case.

“The confessional statements of the accused police officers stated that the phones were tapped at the behest of the then CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and the then finance minister

T Harish Rao,” he said and demanded that action be taken against them.

Laxman also alleged that after the Lok Sabha polls, the BRS would be merged with the Congress. “The alleged poaching of BRS leaders was a drama enacted by the BRS in order to save Kavitha from liquor scam. KCR stooped to such a level,” he said.

Meanwhile, another BJP leader Boora Narsaiah Goud claimed that actress Samantha and actor Naga Chaitanya got separated because their phones were tapped.