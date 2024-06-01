Congress: Didn’t BRS know origin of Chinna Jeeyar, Samantha, Rakul Preet?

HYDERABAD: A day after BRS working president KT Rama Rao visited Charminar opposing the state government’s plan to remove the image of the historic structure from the state emblem, TPCC working president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Friday wondered why the pink party was against the inclusion of Telangana Martyrs Memorial in the symbol.

Addressing a press conference here, the Congress leader asked: “Why is the BRS opposing the representation of Martyrs Memorial in the state emblem of Telangana, which was formed due to the sacrifices of martyrs?”

Mahesh also slammed the BRS for objecting to the state government selecting Oscar-winner MM Keeravani for composing music to the state anthem — Jaya Jaya Hey Telangana.

“Did the BRS leaders forget the nativity (origin) of Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, Lakshmi Manchu and Pullela Gopichand when they were given priority during the BRS regime. We are not against Swamijis. But KCR made Chinna Jeeyar Swami of Andhra origin to sit on the chief minister’s chair. The BRS government also appointed (actresses) Samantha, Lakshmi Manchu, Rakul Preet Singh and (badminton player, coach) Pullela Gopichand as ambassadors,” he said.

“It was Ande Sri who chose Keeravani to compose music for the Telangana anthem. It was not the state government’s decision,” Mahesh added.

Alleging that BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao spewed venom with his anti-Andhra stand and used it to ignite Telangana sentiment, he said: “KCR and his family used the Telangana sentiment for their personal gains.”

Mahesh also said that the Congress has promised to change the state symbols about two years ago and it is now on a mission to fulfil that promise.

Meanwhile senior Congress leader Mallu Ravi said: “We have chosen the symbols which represent the true spirit of Telangana movement and the sacrifices made by the people.”

AICC Adivasi Cell vice-chairman Bellaiah Naik asked why a tribal like him should accept Kakatiya Kala Thoranam, which is a symbol of Kakatiya kings who killed tribal goddesses Sammakka and Sarakka.

